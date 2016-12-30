Alaska commercial fishing picks and p...

Alaska commercial fishing picks and pans for 2016

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Kodiak gets the nod as the most Earth-friendly fishing town for generating nearly 100 percent of its electricty from wind and for turning fish waste into oils and meal at a plant owned by local processors. Bob Hallinen /ADN archive 2013 The start of 2017 marks the 26th year for this weekly column on Alaska's seafood industry that aims to make readers aware of the economic and cultural importance of our state's oldest industry.

