2 nominated for Kenai judge seat
The Alaska Judicial Council has nominated a local magistrate judge and a former Kenai District Attorney for a soon-to-be-empty Kenai Superior Court Judge seat. Judge Carl Bauman announced previously that he does not intend to seek retention this year and will leave his seat in the Kenai Superior Court in February.
