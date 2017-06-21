Guest Opinion: Righting Ancient Wrongs
I am an immigrant from Zimbabwe. When I became a US citizen in the fall of 2000, the man who swore us motley crew of new Americans into this country-the dentist in Kemmerer, Wyoming,-acknowledged that although in his opinion the US was the greatest nation on earth, it was we, the fresh waves of immigrants who arrive annually, who give this nation its immune system.
