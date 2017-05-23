Utah man gets life without parole sentence for UTA worker's death
Kemmerer, Wyo. a Dereck James "DJ" Harrison was sentenced Wednesday morning here to life in prison without parole in the kidnapping and killing of a Utah Transit Authority worker last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kemmerer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|De Klewn Horrors de Marblemouth y ChakChak
|May 19
|knvh
|3
|Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero?
|May 14
|Nervorn
|7
|Opal Music Thread (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Gayz Love Mencumpoops
|Apr '17
|Barbra Von
|1
|Is Nena James, 3rd District Court Judge doing a... (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|17
|Fake News is Gina Sekulew on Yahoo Yahoo
|Mar '17
|John Mastrome
|1
|Wyoming Pathways proposes statewide initiative (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|amazonjudy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kemmerer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC