Man charged with killing UTA worker appears in Wyoming court
Dereck James "DJ" Harrison, 23, of Bountiful, is bound over to Lincoln County District Court during a brief hearing at the Circuit Court of the 3rd Judicial District in Kemmerer, Wyoming, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Harrison is charged with murder in the first-degree, a charge that carries a potential death sentence in Wyoming.
