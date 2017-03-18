Sheridan JCPenney Among 138 Store Closures Nationwide
The JCPenney store in Sheridan will be among 138 locations the retailer plans to close amid tough competition from online sales. JCPenney got its start in Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 1902.
