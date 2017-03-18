Sheridan JCPenney Among 138 Store Clo...

Sheridan JCPenney Among 138 Store Closures Nationwide

Read more: US News & World Report

The JCPenney store in Sheridan will be among 138 locations the retailer plans to close amid tough competition from online sales. JCPenney got its start in Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 1902.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Lincoln County was issued at March 18 at 1:11PM MDT

Kemmerer, WY

