Flint Wayne Harrison

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Kemmerer, Wyo. a A 23-year-old man accused of kidnapping and killing a Utah Transit Authority employee last year made his first appearance in a Wyoming courtroom Thursday on charges that carry the potential for the death penalty.

