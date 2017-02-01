Fatal accident takes life of Diamondv...

Fatal accident takes life of Diamondville man

Read more: Star Valley Independent

A fatal crash east of Kemmerer has resulted in the death of 65-year-old Diamondville resident James Ogle. The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred Tuesday, January 31, at 8:05 p.m. near mile post 80 on US Highway 30, approximately 24 miles east of Kemmerer.

