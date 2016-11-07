2016 General Election Information

2016 General Election Information

Nov 7, 2016

The 2016 General Election Ballot will include a question regarding Constitutional Amendment A. The following in the ballot language of the proposed Wyoming Constitutional Amendment. "Currently, the Wyoming Constitution allows the legislature to authorize the investment of public employee retirement system funds and permanent state funds in equities, such as stock or share in private or public companies.

