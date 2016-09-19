Head injury identified as cause in gas plant worker's death
The Lincoln County coroner has determined that head trauma caused the death of an employee at a natural gas processing plant in southwestern Wyoming. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Michael Smuin , of Kemmerer, died at the Williams plant in Opal last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kemmerer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder in Rock Springs (Jun '09)
|Dec 5
|Kyms daughter
|18
|Living in Rock Springs (Dec '06)
|Dec 2
|MGCL
|163
|Little Juan Gets Nervous, Drives Crappy Truck
|Nov 30
|Your Secret Santa
|1
|I Literally Raped Hugh Mungus Indian Womyn
|Nov '16
|Hugh Mungus
|2
|Ryan Cooper: Reptardid, Stooput, Rong
|Nov '16
|Toshi Kiwamonkwa
|2
|Smug Old Tyrant to be Jailed
|Nov '16
|Funded
|2
|Is Nena James, 3rd District Court Judge doing a... (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|Dee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kemmerer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC