Second arrest made in Arlington mom's murder usinga
A second arrest was made in the death of an Arlington woman who was killed trying to earn money for groceries and her little girl's Christmas presents. According to Arlington police, Alex Menor Diaz was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals in Keller, Texas.
