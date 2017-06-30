Partners: Massive Global Ransomware Attack Highlights Critical...
On the heels of the most recent worldwide ransomware attack, partners said it is more important than ever for companies with critical infrastructure and IoT devices to secure their environments. Victims of this week's attacks include the government, banks, and state power utility in Ukraine, as well as the capital Kiev's airport and metro.
