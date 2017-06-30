Keller residents protest Bell Helicopter flights
Keller residents, upset with what they feel are too frequent and too low Bell helicopter flights over their homes, meet Bell Helicopter staff at Keller Town Hall. American Airlines flight attendant Brian Lindsay was one of thousands who reported health issues after the company switched their uniforms last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Just For Kids Dentistry - Jeffrey A Hof... (Jan '11)
|Jun 24
|Tj Mitchell
|5
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|TiredMama
|127
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Rhonda Phillips
|May '17
|yupyup
|2
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May '17
|JlS
|24
|Mike Abel (Jan '09)
|May '17
|Kitty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC