Keller area happenings: Road work, fishing for fun and summer hours

Weather permitting, the final striping of the new westbound lane on Texas 114 from Texas 170 to Kirkwood Boulevard was set for this week, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation. TXDOT officials said the striping would result in various lane closures nightly from June 12 through June 15. Once the new striping is complete, the lane will be opened a few months ahead of schedule.

