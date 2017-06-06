3 teens detained after string of car ...

3 teens detained after string of car break-ins in Keller

Dallas Morning News

Keller police have arrested one teen and detained two others after at least 16 vehicle burglaries Monday, and police say the break-ins may be related to the string of burglaries that included an attempt to break in to a marked police car in Fort Worth last week. Evans is being held in the Keller Regional Jail on charges of burglary and engaging in organized criminal activity; the two other teens were taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

