Whata s happening:

Westlake will keep with its tradition of honoring men and women who lost their lives in service to the nation, with it's annual Decoration Day from 6-8 p.m., May 29, at Westlake IOOF Cemetery, 3101 Ottinger Rd. Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets then enjoy the music, free hot dogs, ice cream and the Dutch oven cobblers prepared by Boy Scout Troop 170. Festivites will move indoors in case of rain to Westlake Academy's Multi-Purpose Hall at 2600 J. T. Ottinger Road.

