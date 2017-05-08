Tarrant County bond proposals take early lead, city and school posts up in the air
Keller was on the verge of getting a new mayor Saturday night, as voters across Tarrant County appeared on their way to signing off on plans to pay millions of dollars to build new schools and sending most incumbents back for another term in office. But former Mayor Pat McGrail - ousted in 2014 by Mark Mathews, the current and retiring mayor - took a razor-thin lead over current Place 6 City Councilman Rick Barnes, with Kris Jara, a private investigator, trailing far behind.
