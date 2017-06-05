See the Adorable Service Dog Who Snag...

See the Adorable Service Dog Who Snagged a Spot in a Texas High School Yearbook

Thursday May 25

Kathryn Campbell and her pup Soldier are together 24/7 - at home, at school, beside each other in bed every night. The service dog has his own student ID at Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas, where he is the 16-year-old's sidekick in the classroom, at lunch, during pep rallies and more.

