See the Adorable Service Dog Who Snagged a Spot in a Texas High School Yearbook
Kathryn Campbell and her pup Soldier are together 24/7 - at home, at school, beside each other in bed every night. The service dog has his own student ID at Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas, where he is the 16-year-old's sidekick in the classroom, at lunch, during pep rallies and more.
