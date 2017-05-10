Possible recount, at least one runoff ahead in Keller races
Unless a recount gives Pat McGrail the victory, residents of Keller will vote again for mayor and for City Council Place 6, after no candidates got 50 percent of the vote in those races Saturday, according to unofficial Tarrant County election results. Former mayor McGrail and current City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Barnes each got almost half of the votes in the race for mayor on Election Day.
