Possible recount, at least one runoff...

Possible recount, at least one runoff ahead in Keller races

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Unless a recount gives Pat McGrail the victory, residents of Keller will vote again for mayor and for City Council Place 6, after no candidates got 50 percent of the vote in those races Saturday, according to unofficial Tarrant County election results. Former mayor McGrail and current City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Barnes each got almost half of the votes in the race for mayor on Election Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr 14 Southlake Refugee 1
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Mar '17 Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar '17 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar '17 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar '17 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb '17 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC