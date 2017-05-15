Keller trustees approve a familiar fa...

Keller trustees approve a familiar face as lone finalist for superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Keller schools are welcoming a familiar face back to the district after trustees unanimously approved Rick Westfall as the lone candidate for superintendent Monday night. Westfall will replace Superintendent Randy Reid, who will retire in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr '17 Southlake Refugee 1
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Mar '17 Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar '17 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar '17 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar '17 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb '17 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC