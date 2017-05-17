Candidate for mayor of Keller request...

Candidate for mayor of Keller requests recount

Friday May 12

Pat McGrail, the mayor of Keller from 2007-14 who is seeking the office again, came just a few votes short of the outright victory Saturday, according to unofficial Tarrant County election results. To win a Keller election outright, the candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote.

