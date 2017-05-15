Bell Helicopter finds airfield site, ...

Bell Helicopter finds airfield site, will end flying over Keller

Bell Helicopter has found a piece of land near its headquarters in east Fort Worth for expansion of its pilot training facilities and hopes to end flights to Alliance Airport that have drawn noise complaints from Keller residents. The helicopter manufacturer is under contract to buy 139 acres southeast of its corporate campus and training offices where it plans to conduct the bulk of its training, Ryan Martin, Bell's real estate manager told the Fort Worth Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

