Teen who reported bogus shooting at former mayor's house watched...
A Keller 15-year-old told police that he recently reported two fake shootings so that he could watch officers respond as he sat on his rooftop. Dispatch received the "spoof" calls about 11:20 p.m. Sunday and 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Verona Way, near Rufe Snow Drive and north of Tarrant Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar '17
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar '17
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb '17
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC