Teen who reported bogus shooting at f...

Teen who reported bogus shooting at former mayor's house watched...

Thursday Apr 13

A Keller 15-year-old told police that he recently reported two fake shootings so that he could watch officers respond as he sat on his rooftop. Dispatch received the "spoof" calls about 11:20 p.m. Sunday and 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Verona Way, near Rufe Snow Drive and north of Tarrant Parkway.

