Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brock...

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastPreacher:...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Daily Beast

Meet Lance Wallnau, the Texas preacher who thinks that all those nasty women protesting Trump were the minions of Satan. whether a vulgar, thrice-married, unapologetic serial adulterer could win the votes of America's evangelical Christians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr 14 Southlake Refugee 1
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Mar 20 Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar '17 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar '17 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar '17 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb '17 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC