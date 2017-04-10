Keller teen reported fake shootings, ...

Keller teen reported fake shootings, watched response from his roof, police say

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Police have located a 15-year-old boy accused of calling 911 and falsely reporting shootings at his neighbors' homes so he could watch the police response from his roof, according to the Keller Police Department. Police were called at 11:20 p.m. Sunday to a reported shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Verona Way and found the residents unharmed and unaware of the 911 call, according to a Keller police Facebook post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Mar 20 Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar '17 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar '17 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar '17 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb '17 CoachJeffTFW 1
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Jan '17 Big bad john 9
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC