Keller teen reported fake shootings, watched response from his roof, police say
Police have located a 15-year-old boy accused of calling 911 and falsely reporting shootings at his neighbors' homes so he could watch the police response from his roof, according to the Keller Police Department. Police were called at 11:20 p.m. Sunday to a reported shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Verona Way and found the residents unharmed and unaware of the 911 call, according to a Keller police Facebook post.
