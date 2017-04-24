Keller High band headed to Macya s Thanksgiving Day parade

Wesley Whatley, Creative Director of Macy's Parade & Entertainment Group joins Keller High School Assistant Band Directors Ryan Heath and Frank Chapple, Director of KHS Bands Mark McGahey and assistant director Daniel Bloss amid the confetti. Macy's selected Keller High School band to perform in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

