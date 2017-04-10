Grapevine donates 75-foot ladder truc...

Grapevine donates 75-foot ladder truck to Tarrant County College Fire Academy

Cadets at Tarrant County College's Fire Service Training Center are learning by doing: Fighting live fires, working through simulated rescues. The 75-foot, 1999 truck, worth about $50,000, was past its serviceable life with the city.

