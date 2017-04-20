Continue reading Works by Keller's own Banksy will have to be painted over, city says

Continue reading Works by Keller's ow...

Thursday Apr 20

Though once supportive of a mysterious artist's wildlife paintings that were popping up throughout the city, Keller now says it will have to cover them up because of they were encouraging vandalism. When a painting featuring a doe, armadillo and bird appeared in the Bear Creek Parkway tunnel in early January, the city was eager to find the artist to commission a project.

