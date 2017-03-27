This grandpa journaled 3 years of his...

This grandpa journaled 3 years of his granddaughter's life - and it's precious

When Lauren Blank turned 16 last week, the Keller, Texas, teen received a birthday present that she will hold dear for the rest of her life. Her grandfather, Ron Petrillo, 72, surprised her with a gift that was years in the making: journals of their day-to-day life together from the time Blank was 2 years old to 5 years old.

