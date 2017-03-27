Spring storm races through North Texa...

Spring storm races through North Texas, knocking out power to thousands

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A spring storm system packing strong winds and heavy rains raced through North Texas early Wednesday, damaging homes, bringing down trees, power lines and knocking out power to thousands of residents. Damage from the strong winds were reported from Rockwall to Keller as the storms arrived early in the morning, but left in a hurry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Mar 20 Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar 8 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar '17 Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb '17 CoachJeffTFW 1
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Jan '17 Big bad john 9
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC