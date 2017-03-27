Spring storm races through North Texas, knocking out power to thousands
A spring storm system packing strong winds and heavy rains raced through North Texas early Wednesday, damaging homes, bringing down trees, power lines and knocking out power to thousands of residents. Damage from the strong winds were reported from Rockwall to Keller as the storms arrived early in the morning, but left in a hurry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar 8
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar '17
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb '17
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Big bad john
|9
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC