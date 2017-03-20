Proposed bill would speed up the process of bonding out of jail
Two state lawmakers hope their bill and a constitutional amendment will speed up the process of releasing jailed defendants who are considered unlikely to skip their court date or become safety risks. The proposed legislation would require judges to use an automated, pretrial "risk-assessment" system to measure those risks before making bail decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar 8
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb '17
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Big bad john
|9
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC