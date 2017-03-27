Presumed innocent, but in jail for lack of bail
The Texas Legislature may be on the verge of doing something extraordinary. It may about to bring some rationality to our system of dealing with persons accused of nonviolent and, many times, minor crimes as they await trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar 8
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb '17
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Big bad john
|9
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC