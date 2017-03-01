Continue reading Investors buy three Keller apartment communities with almost 700 units

Continue reading Investors buy three ...

Investors buy three Keller apartment communities with almost 700 units

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Waterford Glen Apartments on Johnson Road, Dominion Town Center on Keller Parkway and Lakes of Stone Glen on Bourland Road are Olympus' fourth acquisition in partnership with Artemis Real Estate. "Keller is a strong rental market with the portfolio representing some of the best locations and highest quality assets in the submarket," Liah Chin, Vice President at Artemis, said in a statement.

