Continue reading Investors buy three Keller apartment communities with almost 700 units
The Waterford Glen Apartments on Johnson Road, Dominion Town Center on Keller Parkway and Lakes of Stone Glen on Bourland Road are Olympus' fourth acquisition in partnership with Artemis Real Estate. "Keller is a strong rental market with the portfolio representing some of the best locations and highest quality assets in the submarket," Liah Chin, Vice President at Artemis, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|20 hr
|The agent
|123
|Rhonda Phillips
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Big bad john
|9
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC