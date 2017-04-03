Benefit show set for Keller theater student injured in hit-and-run

Keller Timber Creek High School theater students will host a performance April 7 to benefit Aaron Lancaster, a student injured in a hit-and-run accident while walking home from play practice. Lancaster was an understudy for the cast of the school's UIL One Act Play entry "Ugly Lies the Bone," which will be performed at 7 p.m. April 7, with donations going to the 16-year-old's medical care.

