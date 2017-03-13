Area PTA members urge support for school funding, fighting vouchers

GCISD PTA families went to a rally for Texas public education Feb. 27 in Austin. From left to right: Grant Ghormley, Savannah Ghormley, Jenny Haas, Helena Haas, Ethan Haas, Avery Canter, Valerie Kunert, Samantha Kunert, Ally Canter, Coley Canter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.