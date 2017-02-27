Judge sentences high school football player in assault case
An Idaho judge has sentenced a high school football player to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service after prosecutors said he took part in a brutal locker room assault on a black football player in a small Idaho town. District Court Judge Randy Stoker sentenced John R.K. Howard of Keller, Texas, on Friday.
