Judge sentences high school football ...

Judge sentences high school football player in assault case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: MDJonline.com

An Idaho judge has sentenced a high school football player to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service after prosecutors said he took part in a brutal locker room assault on a black football player in a small Idaho town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keith Caputi 5 hr Kim 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Feb 21 TheHonestWatchman 122
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Feb 14 All will know the... 132
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Jan '17 Big bad john 9
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan '17 Anon 12
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC