A white classmate who pleaded guilty to assaulting a black, mentally disabled high schooler with a coat hanger avoids jail time An Idaho judge has sentenced a high school football player to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service after prosecutors said he took part in a locker room sexual assault on a black, disabled football player in a small Idaho town. of Keller, Texas, on Friday.

