A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence

Santonio Carter describes the difficulties of moving on one year after his son, 6-year-old King Carter, was killed by a stray bullet while playing outside his Northwest Miami-Dade apartment. Firefighters were dispatched to the house in the 1200 block of South Main Street about 1 p.m., Chief Barry Bondurant said.

