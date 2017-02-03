Mosquito bite came first, then West Nile and, eventually, death
Gary Curtiss Copeland was an active, vibrant man who loved traveling with his family and adventures with grandkids that usually ended with a trip to the local Dairy Queen. But in October, after being bitten by a mosquito and diagnosed with West Nile virus, Copeland's health deteriorated, family members said.
