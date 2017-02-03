Mosquito bite came first, then West N...

Mosquito bite came first, then West Nile and, eventually, death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Gary Curtiss Copeland was an active, vibrant man who loved traveling with his family and adventures with grandkids that usually ended with a trip to the local Dairy Queen. But in October, after being bitten by a mosquito and diagnosed with West Nile virus, Copeland's health deteriorated, family members said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$500 REWARD, information please 7 hr Forward2017 2
Carla Chandler or Lamson 7 hr Help 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jan 18 Big bad john 121
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Jan 12 Big bad john 9
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan 10 Anon 12
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan '17 Pat 39
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC