Keller, Texas: Anonymous Tunnel Artist's Wildlife Paintings Will Stay
The city of Keller, Texas, wants to find an anonymous tunnel artist who's been painting animal figures in the Bear Creek Parkway tunnel and ask the mystery painter to turn the paintings into a mural. "Two in one week? Our Mystery Artist is on a roll," the post said.
