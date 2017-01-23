Keller officials seek mystery artist ...

Keller officials seek mystery artist after animal paintings appear in tunnel

Read more: Dallas Morning News

The city of Keller is looking for the artist who painted several animals near the Town Center to expand the work to a mural. The doe in the tunnel under the Bear Creek Parkway was the first of three animal portraits done by what appears to be the same artist.

