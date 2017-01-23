Keller officials seek mystery artist after animal paintings appear in tunnel
The city of Keller is looking for the artist who painted several animals near the Town Center to expand the work to a mural. The doe in the tunnel under the Bear Creek Parkway was the first of three animal portraits done by what appears to be the same artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Big bad john
|44
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC