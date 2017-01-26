City of Keller to mystery artist: We ...

City of Keller to mystery artist: We love it and we want to help

Wednesday Jan 25

A mystery artist has painted three animals on the tunnel wall under Bear Creek Parkway in Keller Town Center. The city wants to meet the artist to find out how to help.

Keller, TX

