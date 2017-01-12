CAIR Urges Trump to Drop Franklin Gra...

CAIR Urges Trump to Drop Franklin Graham from Inauguration Prayers

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Common Dreams

CAIR National Legislative Director Corey Saylor, 202-384-8857, E-Mail: [email protected] ; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, E-Mail: [email protected] ; CAIR Communications Coordinator Amina Rubin, 202-488-8787, 202-341-4171, E-Mail: [email protected] WASHINGTON - The Council on American-Islamic Relations , the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President-elect Donald Trump to drop notorious Islamophobe Rev. Franklin Graham from the list of those invited to pray at the presidential inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr Analyst 1,017
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Tue Elizabeth 8
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Tue Anon 12
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jan 8 Bihar 118
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
Review: Branson Dental (May '09) Dec 14 Big bad john 44
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC