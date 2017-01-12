CAIR Urges Trump to Drop Franklin Graham from Inauguration Prayers

CAIR National Legislative Director Corey Saylor, 202-384-8857, E-Mail: [email protected] ; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, E-Mail: [email protected] ; CAIR Communications Coordinator Amina Rubin, 202-488-8787, 202-341-4171, E-Mail: [email protected] WASHINGTON - The Council on American-Islamic Relations , the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President-elect Donald Trump to drop notorious Islamophobe Rev. Franklin Graham from the list of those invited to pray at the presidential inauguration.

