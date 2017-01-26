Bronson Rock making a comeback in Keller?
As befits a burger-beer joint whose name had its roots in a TV show, Bronson Rock Burgers & Beer may be getting a reboot in Keller. According to the Commercial Recorder , "An Application has been made for a MB - Mixed Beverage Permit for Oddfellows Dallas, Inc. doing business as Bronson Rock located at 250 S. Main St., Keller."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Big bad john
|44
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC