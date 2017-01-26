Bronson Rock making a comeback in Keller?

As befits a burger-beer joint whose name had its roots in a TV show, Bronson Rock Burgers & Beer may be getting a reboot in Keller. According to the Commercial Recorder , "An Application has been made for a MB - Mixed Beverage Permit for Oddfellows Dallas, Inc. doing business as Bronson Rock located at 250 S. Main St., Keller."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.