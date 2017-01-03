Apple FaceTime Lawsuit Targets App in Distracted Driving Case

Apple's FaceTime app is the target of a civil lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County, California Superior Court last week in connection with a 2014 accident that happened in Dallas where a 5-year-old girl was killed. James and Bethany Modisette charged in the lawsuit that Apple was responsible for encouraging distracted driving with its FaceTime app, stating that the company has a patent for a "safer" version but had elected to create a less-safe version for its iPhone 6, Courthouse News reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.