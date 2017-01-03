Apple FaceTime Lawsuit Targets App in...

Apple FaceTime Lawsuit Targets App in Distracted Driving Case

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: News Max

Apple's FaceTime app is the target of a civil lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County, California Superior Court last week in connection with a 2014 accident that happened in Dallas where a 5-year-old girl was killed. James and Bethany Modisette charged in the lawsuit that Apple was responsible for encouraging distracted driving with its FaceTime app, stating that the company has a patent for a "safer" version but had elected to create a less-safe version for its iPhone 6, Courthouse News reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) 1 hr Elizabeth 8
Julie Parker (Jul '12) 9 hr Anon 12
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jan 8 Bihar 118
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
Review: Branson Dental (May '09) Dec 14 Big bad john 44
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov '16 Mary Mindieta 5
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,324

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC