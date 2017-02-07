A serial graffiti artist has struck four times in the Dallas suburb...
A serial graffiti artist has struck four times in the Dallas suburb of Keller, Texas, but citizens and city officials are far from mad. Keller is raving about the series of animal portraits painted under its Bear Creek Parkway Bridge by an unknown artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Pat
|39
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Big bad john
|44
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC