School bully 'kicked coat hanger into student's rectum'

Wednesday Dec 21

The local Idaho Statesman newspaper reports the football player had been originally charged with sexually assaulting the black, mentally disabled teammate after an October 2015 football practice. Instead, he was able to plead guilty to a lesser felony Friday, as prosecutors concede it wasn't a sex crime.

