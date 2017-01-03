School bully 'kicked coat hanger into student's rectum'
The local Idaho Statesman newspaper reports the football player had been originally charged with sexually assaulting the black, mentally disabled teammate after an October 2015 football practice. Instead, he was able to plead guilty to a lesser felony Friday, as prosecutors concede it wasn't a sex crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Pat
|39
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 30
|the genius
|11
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Tarrant breakfast crawl: First Watch
|Nov '16
|michaelchapman127
|1
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|TIa Tann
|13
|train noise (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Denton train nois...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC