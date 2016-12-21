Prosecutor Says Dietrich High Assault Not Sex or Race Crime, Teen Pleads Guilty to Lesser Felony
The Twin Falls Times-News reports 19-year-old John R. K. Howard, one of the three Dietrich High School football players charged with the October 2015 sexual assault of a black, mentally disabled teammate , has pleaded guilty to the lesser felony of injury to a child-the previous felony charge against Howard was forcible penetration by a foreign object. The prosecutor is now saying the assault wasn't racially motivated, and it wasn't a sex crime.
