Pastors tell Muslims: We will 'stand ...

Pastors tell Muslims: We will 'stand with you'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Messages of support marked interfaith services in Washington and Boston, where 2,600 people showed up at a mosque Sunday - far more than what organizers had expected. Boston clergy, Mayor Martin Walsh , and US Sen. Elizabeth Warren front the audience at the interfaith event, Out of Many, One, organized by the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization and hosted by the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center Dec. 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keller Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Branson Dental (May '09) Dec 14 Big bad john 44
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Dec 6 Anon 10
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov 28 Mary Mindieta 5
News Tarrant breakfast crawl: First Watch Nov '16 michaelchapman127 1
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Nov '16 TIa Tann 13
train noise (Feb '12) Oct '16 Denton train nois... 30
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Pat banks 38
See all Keller Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keller Forum Now

Keller Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keller Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Keller, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,259

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC