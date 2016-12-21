Pastors tell Muslims: We will 'stand with you'

Messages of support marked interfaith services in Washington and Boston, where 2,600 people showed up at a mosque Sunday - far more than what organizers had expected. Boston clergy, Mayor Martin Walsh , and US Sen. Elizabeth Warren front the audience at the interfaith event, Out of Many, One, organized by the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization and hosted by the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center Dec. 11, 2016.

