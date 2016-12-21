Pastors tell Muslims: We will 'stand with you'
Messages of support marked interfaith services in Washington and Boston, where 2,600 people showed up at a mosque Sunday - far more than what organizers had expected. Boston clergy, Mayor Martin Walsh , and US Sen. Elizabeth Warren front the audience at the interfaith event, Out of Many, One, organized by the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization and hosted by the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center Dec. 11, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Keller Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 6
|Anon
|10
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov 28
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|Tarrant breakfast crawl: First Watch
|Nov '16
|michaelchapman127
|1
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|TIa Tann
|13
|train noise (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Denton train nois...
|30
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Pat banks
|38
Find what you want!
Search Keller Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC